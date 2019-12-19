Nancy Armour recaps the decade in sports on Thursday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's hard to encapsulate an entire decade in just a couple of segments, but that's what we tried to do on Sports Feed on Thursday on our annual "Sports Feedies" show.

Nancy Armour of USA Today appeared on the show to talk about the best moments of the last ten years both in Chicago and nationally. It made for a full couple of segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on the program Thursday as they debated not only what's happened but also what's ahead.

You can watch Nancy's full discussion with Jarrett and Josh by clicking on the video above or below.