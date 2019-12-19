White Sox sign pitcher Gio Gonzalez: Reports

CHICAGO – One of the great hopes for fans during the 2019-2020 offseason is that the White Sox would be able to add a top of the rotation veteran starter to what they hope will be a competitive team.

So far a few major names have gone off the board in free agency, and none have yet to find their way to the south side.

As Rick Hahn continues to pursue a few of the main starters left on the market, he reportedly decided to bring in a veteran starter to see what he might have for another chapter of his career.

Sources: #WhiteSox closing in on a deal with free-agent pitcher Gio Gonzalez. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 19, 2019

Per Robert Murray of The Athletic, the White Sox have agreed to a deal with free agent starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez, who spent the last year-and-a-half with the Brewers. The club has yet to confirm the move.

The pitcher has now come full circle in his career since he was a first round draft pick of the White Sox back in 2004. He was traded to the Phillies after the 2005 season in the deal that brought Jim Thome to Chicago.

A 12-year MLB veteran, Gonzalez was 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 19 starts with 78 strikeouts compared to 37 walks with Milwaukee last season, his second with the club after joining in them in a mid-season trade from the Nationals in 2018. In that season, Gonzalez was 3-0 in five regular season appearances with a 2.13 ERA and pitched in two playoff games.

He spent four years in Oakland to start his big league career, and was named a 2011 All-Star as he went 16-12 with a 3.12 ERA. After that season, Gonzalez was traded to the Nationals and spent the next six-and-a-half seasons with that team, making the All-Star Game in 2012 and helping them to four playoff appearances.

For his career, Gonzalez has a 3.68 ERA in 332 career games with a 130-99 record with 1,826 strikeouts.