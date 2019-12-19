World’s oldest White Sox fan to be laid to rest Saturday in team’s uniform

CHICAGO — The world’s oldest White Sox fan will be laid to rest Saturday in his beloved team’s uniform.

C.P. Crawford attended his very first White Sox game in September at the age of 112. During the game, he the royal treatment at Guaranteed Rate Field, including a jersey with 112 on the back. A foul ball went flying near his seats during the game and a fan gave Crawford the ball as a keepsake.

He died last month but left no money for a funeral.

Community activist Andrew Holmes raised nearly $6,000 and the White Sox stepped in to cover the remaining costs.

The services will be held Saturday with visitation at 11 a.m. and the service at 12 p.m. at Gatling’s Chapel 1200 E. 162nd St. in South Holland.