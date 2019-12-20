Chicago cop found guilty of second-degree murder in 2017 off-duty fatal shooting

Posted 12:18 PM, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32PM, December 20, 2019
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder for shooting a man while off-duty.

Officer Lowell Houser is accused of killing 38-year-old Jose Nieves in January 2017.

Investigators said Houser was off-duty when he got into a heated argument with Nieves, who was one of his neighbors. Houser said he shot and killed Nieves in self-defense.

Houser claims it was Nieves who erupted and threatened him, and pretended to have a gun in his waistband. The two were said to have had an ongoing feud.

On Friday, a judge rejected Houser's contention that he acted in self-defense, but he also did not feel that Houser was guilty of premeditated first-degree murder.

