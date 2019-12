ADDISON, Ill. — A multi-vehicle crash closed multiple lanes on the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning.

The accident, involving eight vehicles, happened around 6:30 a.m. near Addison Road.

According to state police, there are multiple injuries. The extent of those injured are unknown at this time.

Major delays in the area. Avoid if possible.

EB 290- all lanes blocked after crash at Addison Rd involving 8 vehicles. We’ve seen multiple crashes in this construction zone over the last couple weeks! pic.twitter.com/uIBTid0swd — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 20, 2019

