Police search for man following apparent arson in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Police are searching for a man in connection to an apparent arson fire in Downers Grove.

Robert Clauser, 52, was last seen leaving the scene of the fire in the 1700 block of Virginia Street just after 7 a.m. Friday. According to police, Clauser is 5 feet 4, inches tall with brown hair. He was wearing a dark coat and white hooded sweatshirt or a white knit hat.

If you see someone matching this description, call 911 immediately.

Police do not believe he is a danger to others, but they have instructed nearby schools to go into a soft lockdown as a precaution.