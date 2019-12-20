Woman, baby boy killed in 3-car rollover crash on Route 59 in Lake Villa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE VILLA, Ill. — Two people are dead, and three others are seriously injured, after a three-vehicle rollover crash on Route 59 in Lake Villa.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a woman and baby boy were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

A toddler girl, who was in the backseat, was airlifted by Flight For Life to Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said the woman killed was driving a Nissan SUV northbound near Beach Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when the front of her vehicle hit a pickup truck that was merging onto Route 59.

The Nissan rolled over and slid into the southbound lanes, where it was hit by a minivan.

The minivan driver and his teenage passenger suffered serious injuries. They were transported to a hospital in Libertyville.

Due to the rollover, it took some time for emergency responders to reach the victims in the Nissan.

The crash remains under investigation and autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning.

The victims relation to the toddler girl is unknown at this time.