Adam Hoge previews Bears-Chiefs at Soldier Field on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's become a Sports Feed tradition to have WGN Radio's "Bears Insider" on the show when the Bears are playing a primetime game.

For a third time this season, we did so again as Adam Hoge talked with Jarrett Payton live from outside Soldier Field on the show before the team's match-up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

They talked about some of the things the Bears have left to play for as the team, now eliminated from the playoffs, plays their final two games of the season. From Matt Nagy to Mitchell Trubisky, Andy Reid to Patrick Mahomes, watch their discussion in the video above.