13 injured in shooting at memorial party in Englewood

CHICAGO — Thirteen people were injured, four critically, when a shooter opened fire at a large memorial party in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

It happened at 12:35 a.m. Sunday inside a residence in the 5700 block of South May.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at a house party that was “given in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a news conference Sunday. That person was Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old who was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in the Loop.

The victims range in age between 16 and 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

Waller said two persons of interest are in custody.

Waller described the shooting as an “isolated incident.” He said it is not believed to be gang-related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.