Car crashes into Starbucks in southwest suburbs

MATTESON, Ill. — A driver attempting to park at a Matteson Starbucks accidentally hit the gas, according to authorities, sending her SUV into the coffee store instead Monday afternoon.

Around 3:53 p.m. Monday, officials said a 70-year-old woman was attempting to park in front of the Starbucks at Cicero Avenue and Lincoln Highway when her foot slipped off of the brake and onto the gas.

Her SUV crashed through the front window of the Starbucks, sending glass spraying and customers scattering. While there were some close calls, officials said no one was seriously hurt. The driver was shaken up but is okay, and two people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Officials said the incident appears to be a complete accident. The Starbucks will remain closed until they can get it cleaned up.