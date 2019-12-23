Man charged in connection with Englewood shooting due in court Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A suspect is expected to appear in court Monday in connection with the shooting that left 13 people wounded in Englewood.

The shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. Sunday during a memorial party inside a vacant apartment in the 5700 block of South May.

Chicago police charged Marciano White, 37, with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting.

Officers arrested White as he was running away from the scene with a gun. Authorities haven't said whether he fired any shots.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the party that was “given in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a news conference Sunday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot went to the hospital Sunday to visit some of the victims.

Here's a list of the victims' ages and conditions, according to Chicago police.