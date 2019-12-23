Man charged in connection with Englewood shooting due in court Monday

CHICAGO — A suspect is expected to appear in court Monday in connection with the shooting that left 13 people wounded in Englewood.
The shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. Sunday during a memorial party inside a vacant apartment in the 5700 block of South May.
Chicago police charged Marciano White, 37, with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting.
Officers arrested White as he was running away from the scene with a gun. Authorities haven't said whether he fired any shots.
Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the party that was “given in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a news conference Sunday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot went to the hospital Sunday to visit some of the victims.
Here's a list of the victims' ages and conditions, according to Chicago police.
- Male, 25, gunshot wound to the buttocks and upper right thigh, good condition.
- Male, 20, gunshot wound to the chest and arm pit, good condition.
- Male, 20, gunshot wound to the left thigh, stable condition.
- Male, 27, gunshot wound to the right leg, good condition.
- Female, 38, gunshot wound to the chest, stable condition.
- Female, 27, gunshot wound to both legs, stable condition.
- Male, 40, gunshot wound to the chest, critical condition.
- Male, 21 gunshot wound to the back, critical condition.
- Male,16, gunshot wound to the back, serious condition.
- Female, 29, gunshot wound to the leg, stable condition.
- Male, 48, gunshot wound to the right foot, good condition.
- Male, 20, gunshot wound to the left foot, good condition.