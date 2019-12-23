This mechanic fixes up old cars to give away to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A car repair shop in Des Plaines doing far more than just your standard oil change.

Frank Hauser retired two years ago years ago, but couldn't shake the feeling his work wasn't done.

"I've been in the car business for 52 years," Hauser said. "I've had so many people that had helped me. I felt like it was my time to give something back."

A small garage at the edge of the parking lot at his church, Trinity Lutheran in Des Plaines, got Hauser's wheels spinning.

"I asked the pastor here at Trinity Lutheran if I could use the garage to fix up donated cars and then gift them to whomever needed it," Hauser said.

That was the beginning of what is now known as "Good News Garage."

"Lutheran church has a motto, 'God's work, our hands,'" smiles Hauser. "I'm using mine to do what I do best."

Since opening shop, the Good News Garage has fixed up and gifted 26 cars.

"This is the best job I've ever had," Hauser said.

On his work bench sits a picture book with dozens of pictures of all the people he handed car keys.

"One lady hugged me so hard, I thought it would leave bruises," Hauser said.

His life's work rebuilding cars is now helping to rebuild lives.