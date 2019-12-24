Ground stop at O’Hare and Midway until 8 a.m. due to heavy fog; Dense Fog Advisory issued

CHICAGO — A widespread fog is causing major issues on the roads and at Chicago airports Tuesday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Cook, Kane, DuPage, and McHenry Counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday for areas of dense fog and visibility down to a quarter of a mile or less for most of those areas.

5AM: Fog is a real issue this AM. ✔️Widespread dense fog limiting visibility. ✔️Freezing fog NW Indiana as well as the S, SW & W suburbs. Look out for icy bridges, overpasses, elevated roads. ✈️ Fog is impacting operations at #ORD & #MDW. Delays, cancels building. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Y5jrNx5PBe — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) December 24, 2019

Equally dense fog elsewhere, where at Freezing Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m.

Temperatures in most regions are down to freezing or below freezing in the middle and upper 20s, creating a concern for the fog to freeze on contact and make for a slick commute. This is especially possible on bridges are overpasses where air can freely circulate around the roadway and cool it down further.

FAA has reported a ground stop at both O’Hare and Midway airports until 8 a.m. Tuesday for all inbound flights due to the dense fog.

FAA reporting a ground stop at both #OHare and #Midway airports due to this dense #fog pic.twitter.com/beOvMRaMEb — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) December 24, 2019

A number of flights have been canceled at Midway Airport due to foggy conditions. So far Tuesday morning, 57 flights have been canceled. Three flights canceled so far at O’Hare.

AIRPORT DELAYS: O'HARE- 3 cancellations; Delays averaging 29 minutes MIDWAY- 61 cancellations; Delays averaging 17 minutes — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 24, 2019

For the latest flight info, go to: www.flychicago.com