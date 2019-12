LOMBARD, Ill. — A fire broke out at a house in Lombard early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of North West Road.

When firefighters arrived, the front of the home was consumed by flames.

Two people inside got out on their own. One was treated at the scene, the other was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.