Another day of record-breaking warmth in Chicago

CHICAGO — The weather outside will be anything but frightful Thursday.

The City of Chicago already broke the day's record high — 56 degrees at midnight — and temperatures are expected to climb even higher.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could go as high as the lower 60s Thursday afternoon. The previous record was 55 degrees.

On Wednesday, it was the first time in 65 years that Christmas Day was warmer than both Thanksgiving and Halloween.

