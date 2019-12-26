Blackhawks defensemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan will miss the rest of the season

CHICAGO – Struggles with injuries on the blue line have been a storyline for the Blackhawks all season long, with players heading in and out of the lineup constantly through the first two-and-a-half months.

Now as the new year approaches, things aren’t getting much better after some bad news came the day after Christmas.

MEDICAL UPDATES:

• Saad (right ankle) out 3 weeks

• de Haan (right shoulder) & Seabrook (right shoulder) to both undergo surgery, miss remainder of 2019-20 season

• Seabrook also to undergo surgery on each hip in 2020

— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 26, 2019

Defensemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan will both miss the rest of the 2019-2020 season as they prepare to undergo right shoulder surgery. In addition to that, Seabrook will undergo surgery on each side of his hip in February.

On top of that, forward Brandon Saad will miss three weeks after suffering a right ankle injury against the Jets on December 19th.

The Seabrook news comes after an unusual start to the season for the defenseman, who was a healthy scratch three times. The last came before the Blackhawks’ home game against the Avalanche on December 18th, then he didn’t make the trip to Winnipeg the next day as he was being evaluated for injury.

In 32 games this season, Seabrook had three goals and an assist with a +1 rating.

de Haan was in his first season with the Blackhawks after being acquired in a trade with the Hurricanes in the offseason. He played 29 games with a goal and five assists with a +10 rating and was a welcome addition to the defensemen group.