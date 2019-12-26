Girl, 7, not intended target in Brighton Park shooting

CHICAGO — Police are releasing new details after a 7-year-old girl was shot inside her Brighton Park home in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Officers said a stray bullet went into the home in the 3500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Christmas morning. Police said the girl was in the living room watching TV when the bullet struck her.

She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said the girl was not the intended target.

A 38-year-old man was also shot in the leg and is in stable condition. He is known to police.

The girl’s family released a statement saying in part they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Chicago police do not have anyone in custody.