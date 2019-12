CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a water main break in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood.

Police said the area of Halsted Street and North Avenue is under a couple of feet of water.

The flooding is also causing CTA to reroute some buses in the area.

No injuries have been reported. Check back for updates.

crews are working to repair a ruptured water main near the arterial intersection of North Ave and Halsted. standing water and emergency equipment is blocking the street, please avoid the area. — Alderman Hopkins (@AldermanHopkins) December 26, 2019