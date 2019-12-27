Harvey police release surveillance photos of suspect in deadly home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. — Police in Harvey released surveillance images of a suspect in a deadly home invasion.

Police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot 33-year-old Antwan Hawthorne inside his home near 146th and Loomis streets around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18. Hawthorne's children, a 4-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were in the apartment during the shooting. Police would not say if they witnessed the murder.

Hawthorne was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said at the time this shooting was the result of a home invasion even though there were no signs of forced entry. It is believed this was a targeted attack and a small amount of drugs were found in the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harvey Police Department Detective Division at 708-331-3030.