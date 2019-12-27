Multiple people rescued from apartment building fire in North Lawndale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Several people were rescued from a burning apartment building in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

The fire broke out at a three-story building in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue at about 4 a.m. Friday.

When crews arrived on the scene, firefighters said there was a heavy fire in the rear of the second floor and going up to the third floor. Some people were trying to jump from the third floor.

Firefighters made several ladder rescues, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check back for updates.