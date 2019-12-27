Police investigating reports of gunfire at Hooters in Lansing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Ill. — Reports of gunfire brought emergency crews to the Hooters restaurant in Lansing Thursday night.

The shooting started just before 10 p.m. at 17060 Torrence Ave. The Lansing Fire Department was the first to respond.

A woman told investigators she heard at least six shots as she grabbed her baby and rushed out of the building. There were also shell casings in the parking lot.

At this point, WGN has received no reports of anyone being shot.

Police taped off the property while they gather evidence.