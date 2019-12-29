Chicago area Jewish community comes together after violent attack in New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Jewish community came together Sunday evening in Old Orchard for a vigil in the wake of Saturday’s attacks in New York.

The recent violence has traumatized the Jewish community in New York and New Jersey and it’s hitting home here, too. there have been a string of incidents in recent weeks but the message tonight on the last evening of Hanukkah — be the light.

A 38-year-old man broke into the home of a rabbi Saturday evening night in New York and stabbed 5 Hasidic Jews. Everyone survived, mostly likely because they fought back.

A vigil was held Sunday to stand against anti-Semitism. It was also a chance to light the menorah on the eighth day of Hanukkah and take a stand.

Jewish communities around the country are banding together in peace and solidarity to raise a clear moral voice against what’s been happening in the country and to stand together against hatred and antisemitism by spreading light.

"Here we are again. Two weeks ago it was NJ and last night of course this additional tragedy. And then the Hanukkah lights remind us that our capacity to outshine darkness with light to increase acts of goodness and kindness...and that even a little light can dispel a lot of darkness," Rabbi Baruch Epstein said.

“It’s so important that we stand tall and proud and tell the world what goodness means," Rabbi Yochanan Posner said.