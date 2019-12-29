Man in critical condition following River North shooting early Sunday

CHICAGO — A man is reportedly in critical condition after a shooting in River North early Sunday.

Just before 4:45 a.m., police said a man in his early 30s was inside a black Mercedes sedan, in the 600 block of North Wells Street, when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

The victim drove himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made. Area Central detectives are investigating.