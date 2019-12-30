Driver services facilities extending hours ahead of Real ID deadline

Driver services facilities across the state are extending their hours beginning Monday so residents can get new “Real IDs” ahead of the October deadline.

Starting in October of next year, Americans who are 18 or older will need a Real ID or valid passport for all domestic travel, or to visit secure federal facilities such as military bases.

Here’s Everything you need to know about REAL IDs in Illinois

New hours for facilities in Illinois take effect starting December 30, 2019, and include:

Chicago North (5401 N. Elston Avenue), Chicago South (9901 S. Martin Luther King Drive) and Chicago West (5301 W. Lexington Avenue) facilities will be open Monday through Saturday.

Monday hours: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will serve only REAL ID customers

Tuesday through Friday hours will be 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday hours will be 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northern Illinois and Chicago area facilities will be open Tuesday through Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) with expanded hours on Saturday (7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) instead of closing at noon on Saturdays. This includes:

Aurora

Lake Zurich

Waukegan

Bridgeview

Lombard

West Chicago

Chicago Heights

Melrose Park

Woodstock

Deerfield

Midlothian

Des Plaines

Naperville

Elgin

Plano

Elk Grove Village

Schaumburg

Joliet

South Holland

The Chicago Central (JRTC) facility will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a full list of facilities and hours, visit cyberdriveillinois.com.