2 men attacked on Loop Red Line platform by group of possible teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a group of young people who attacked two men on a CTA Red Line platform early Monday.

Just before 1:45 a.m., police responded to the Lake Street Red Line, in the 100 block of North State Street, after a two men were attacked by 6-10 people.

A 61-year-old man told police he was riding a northbound Red Line train when he was harassed by the group. As he exited at Lake, the group followed him onto the platform and began to attack him.

The group reportedly punched him in the face and body as a 21-year-old man tried to intervene. Police said that man was also attacked by the group.

The group got away with the 61-year-old man’s bag and the 21-year-old man’s cell phone. The group fled the platform and are not in custody. They are described as a mix of male and female African Americans, possibly teens.

The victims were transported to Northwestern in good condition with facial abrasions.

Area Central detectives are investigating.