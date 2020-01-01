× A great decade for the Blackhawks ends with a win in Calgary

CALGARY – Over the past few days, many reflected back on what’s been the greatest decade in the history of Blackhawks’ hockey.

The team was in the playoffs every year except the last two and brought home three Stanley Cups, which were the first for the franchise since 1961.

While it hasn’t been the best of ends to this ten-year stretch, the team was able to string together a few victories to finish the decade strong.

That included a 5-3 win on Tuesday evening in Calgary just an hour-and-a-half before the 2020s began. It was a contest of momentum against the Flames, with the Blackhawks jumping out to an early four-goal lead before watching their hosts put up a big rally.

A goal in the closing moments of the second period and two more in the third got the lead down to one, but fittingly Patrick Kane was able to seal the Blackhawks’ victory.

Arguably the team’s player of the decade, the forward completed his four-point night with his second goal into the empty net to complete the victory. It was the team’s third-straight victory and puts the Blackhawks over the .500 mark at 18-17-6 as 2019 comes to an end.

With a couple of memorable saves along the way, Robin Lehner turned in another yeoman’s effort in net, stopping 41-of-44 shots to give the Blackhawks one more win in an incredible decade.